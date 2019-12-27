ANDERSON — Contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund through Thursday have reached $9,417.35, nearly two-thirds of the way to the $15,000 goal.
The deadline for the fund drive is Wednesday, New Year's Day.
The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing or bringing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. The newspaper office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly. The Empty Stocking Fund will also accept anonymous gifts.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of recent donations:
• $10, Joy G. Davenport
• $50, Marsha and Tim Mustin, in memory of loved ones
• $100, Steve Daugherty, in memory of Frank and Rose Daugherty
• $75, Don and Jean Gallamore
• $100, Lisa Reisinger, in memory of Mike Reisinger
• $1,000, Robert Earley, in memory of George, Evelyn and Larry Earley; Andrew and Karen Stone, and Tresa Layton
• $100, Rosemary Williams, in memory of Jim Williams
• $50, Stephen Hardin
• $100, Don Marstall
• $100, Mike and Nori Vaught
• $200, Art and Ann Overmyer
• $100, Scott Underwood
• $50, Carolyn Hall, in memory of the Wimer family
• $100, Casandra Riggs, in memory of Marte Swinford from his family
• $50, Ronald Kimm, in memory of Pete and Colleta Junkersfeld
• $25, Charlene E. Kleyla
• $100, Timothy Steele
• $3, John Scott
• $50, Rick and Debbie Allman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.