ANDERSON — Since 2009, Larry Davenport’s trains have been part of the local Christmas tradition at the Paramount Theatre.
Last year was the final opportunity for visitors to view and appreciate Davenport’s efforts to create a one-of-a-kind display.
On March 11, all of Davenport’s trains, one-of-a-kind buildings, vehicles and people will to up on the auction block.
For several weeks, auctioneer Richard Symmes and his staff have been creating an inventory of the items to be sold. Many of the trains and accessories are in their original packaging.
Davenport, 81, is taking a philosophical view of the upcoming auction.
His hobby started off slowly and grew to exceed the available space in his residence. The display was moved to the second floor of the Paramount and has been viewed by thousands of people.
“It has grown tremendously over the years,” Davenport said of the display. “There are thousands of pieces here.
“Nothing lasts forever,” he said of the dismantling of the display. “It was a community draw. It’s been a good experience.”
Davenport said he doesn’t know how much the collection will bring at auction.
Included is a replica of the Cyclone roller coaster from Coney Island, New York, and Davenport constructed a replica of the London Eye Ferris wheel from a bicycle tire.
“It will be a sad day,” Davenport said, “but nothing lasts forever.”
Symmes is prompting the sale online and at train shows around Indiana.
“We hope there is a big crowd here,” he said. “We think he has some unusual pieces that some that are hard to find today.”
Symmes said he has several different villages and train sets that should attract collectors.
The auction is at 10 a.m. March 11, with viewing starting at 8:30 a.m.
“We’re going to sell the trains first and then start on the buildings and accessories,” Symmes said.
“I’ve done a lot of different collections in my lifetime, and this is my first train set. It’s an incredible collection.”
A list and photos of the collection are at symmesauction.com.