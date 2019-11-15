ANDERSON — Sally DeVoe, executive director at Madison County Community Foundation, said Women in Philanthropy three years ago set a goal of raising $120,000 for a permanent endowment fund to give grants to worthy community causes, especially those that serve the needs of women. That endowment is not fully funded at $120,500, she said.
Last year, the endowment made its first grant to Ivy Tech State College’s Emergency Fund. DeVoe said about 70 percent of Ivy Tech’s student population is made up of women.
This year, the endowment again made a gift of $2,000 to Ivy Tech’s Emergency Fund.
However, this year, the bulk of the money distributed, $8,000, was presented to Willow Place, a women’s shelter that in its policies mirrors The Christian Center. Willow Place officials conducted a ribbon cutting Friday following the Women in Philanthropy luncheon.
