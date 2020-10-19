It's spooky season, and that means trick-or-treating is just around the corner. Like so many traditions in 2020, Halloween festivities will look a little different this year, so The Herald Bulletin wanted to give all the little ghosts, ghouls, superheroes and princesses out there a chance to show off their costumes.
Here's how to enter your child, up to age 12, in the THB Halloween Costume Contest: Post a photo of your child in costume in the comments of the THB Halloween Costume Contest posts on The Herald Bulletin's Facebook page throughout the week. Photos must include the name and age of the child as well as what the costume is to be eligible for the contest. Entries may be submitted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
Photos will be compiled into a Facebook gallery and shared on the THB Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 26. Readers can like the photo of their favorite costume in that gallery. Voting will last through Thursday, Oct. 29, at 11:59 p.m. The photo with the most likes will win the Readers Choice Award. Only likes on photos in the THB gallery will be counted.
The Herald Bulletin will also select winners for the Most Creative Costume, Funniest Costume and Scariest Costume.
All photos will be uploaded to a special gallery at heraldbulletin.com. Winners in all four categories, as well as other favorites and pet costumes, will appear in print on the MAD Life cover on Oct. 31.
Here's the fine print: Entrants must follow The Herald Bulletin on Facebook. Entry into the contest grants The Herald Bulletin permission to use all submitted photos and information in digital and print publications. All decisions are final.
