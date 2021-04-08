ANDERSON – The Enterprise Car Rental business is expanding in Anderson to provide truck leasing following approval by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
The Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved the request of Dave Cravens and BCD Realty Group for a special exception for the expansion in the 4100 block of South Scatterfield Road.
Enterprise is planning to construct a 2,000 square foot addition to their business on a vacant lot to the north of the existing Raven Plaza Shopping Center.
The existing Enterprise site contains 20,200 square feet and was approved in 2011.
Cravens explained in a letter to the BZA members that the Anderson facility will be the eighth location in Indiana to lease both cars and trucks.
The request of St. Patrick LLC for a special exception for a car lot at the former Keg & Bottle location at 1703 Meridian Street was withdrawn by the petitioner.
The Anderson Municipal Development staff recommended denial of the special use, noting that the request was not in compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan since the area is classified as residential.
The size of the lot, configuration and proximity to residential housing to the proposed site were also cited as reasons for the recommended denial.
