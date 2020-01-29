ANDERSON — A large photo of Harlan Haines was projected onto a screen before Madison Circuit Court 1 jurors during his mother’s trial on Wednesday.
Both of his eyes were bruised deep black and blue with the large raccoon-like marks engulfing his small features. His cheeks were flushed and his nose appeared red and irritated.
Day 3 of testimony in Jennifer Harris’ trial included medical professionals who treated the child during emergency room visits in December 2017.
Harris, 29, of Anderson is on trial for Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 18-month-old son and Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
Dr. Kelly Slama-McManus, a pediatrician who works at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital St. Vincent Indianapolis, testified she treated the 16-month-old on Dec. 27, 2017 – two months before his death on Feb. 25, 2018.
“It was really confusing to me,” Slama-McManus said.
She went on to explain that it didn’t make sense for Harlan to have significant bruising around his eyes from an “unknown cause.” Slama-McManus said his condition would have made more sense if he had been struck in the face with a baseball, bat or if he had been in a serious car accident.
The toddler was taken to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital by Harris after his primary caregiver, nurse practitioner Lisa Senour-Reboulet, suspected abuse. Senour-Reboulet told Harris that Harlan would need to go to the pediatric hospital for an evaluation.
Slama-McManus reviewed Harlan’s medical history with Harris and testified on Wednesday that during her evaluation she realized his injuries were progressive in nature.
Harris told Slama-McManus that she took Harlan to an urgent care clinic on Dec. 14 for head trauma after a 5-foot plastic Christmas tree fell on him while he was in his portable crib. She said he was walking funny at the time, had a fever and some scratches, but there was no bruising.
Harlan was diagnosed during the medical visit with two ruptured eardrums from an ear infection and was prescribed oral and ear drop antibiotics.
Harris then told the doctor she took Harlan to the emergency room of Community Hospital Anderson on Dec. 19 because he started to have swelling on the top of his head and over one of his eyes.
On Dec. 20, Harris took Harlan back to Community Hospital Anderson for continued swelling to his head; a CT scan was performed. The doctor made a note in Harlan’s records that the injuries could be non-accidental, which Slama-McManus said was terminology used to describe abuse, but the doctor said there was “not enough to go on.”
Harris was told to follow up with her primary physician after the Dec. 20 visit that was scheduled by Senour-Reboulet for Dec. 27.
Senour-Reboulet testified on Wednesday that Harlan “looked bad.”
“It didn’t make sense to me,” she said which is why she told Harris to take Harlan to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital because she knew they had a Child Protection Team that could evaluate him for child abuse.
Slama-McManus said Harris brought the toddler in with a couple she thought were Harlan’s grandparents and other family members.
She said she asked Harris what she thought could have caused Harlan’s black eyes and Harris told her the family thought it was caused by the ear drops.
Slama-McManus told jurors she confronted Harris at that point and said there was “no way in hell that happened,” which upset the man she thought was Harlan’s grandfather and he left.
She said Harris was not shocked when Slama-McManus said they were contacting the Child Protection Team.
During the hospital visit in Indianapolis on Dec. 27, doctors discovered Harlan had a healing spiral fracture to his lower leg bone.
Slama-McManus said she requested that Harlan be admitted to the hospital so an MRI could be conducted which would require Harlan to be sedated, but her request was denied by the Child Protection Team.
She was told the hospital was not a “safe haven” and Harlan could only be admitted for treatment.
“It was common sense this child was being abused,” Slama-McManus said.
She pointed out that one of Harlan’s injuries was a black bruise on the inside of his ear that could have only happened if someone was pulling him by the ear. Harris told Slama-McManus the bruise was caused because Harlan did not cooperate when they were giving him his ear drops.
In addition to the hospital’s Child Protection Team which consisted of doctors, medical professionals and a social worker, Slama-McManus said the Indiana Department of Child Services from Marion County was contacted and a caseworker interviewed the family.
Slama-McManus said she was “clearly upset” and “could probably get in trouble” for the notes she made in Harlan’s file at the time because she had been so angry.
“This is not OK,” Slama-McManus said.
She also described to jurors the moment she knew Harlan’s injuries were nonaccidental. Slama-McManus said she was touching Harlan’s leg and he pulled away with a look of pain on his face and she knew.
“Oh, my goodness,” she said lightly touching her heart as she recalled the moment on Wednesday.
John Reeder, Harris’ defense attorney, asked Slama-McManus about the Child Protection Team disagreeing with her findings of abuse. She corrected him and said they agreed with her findings and the only thing they disagreed with was her request to admit Harlan.
Slama-McManus said doctors are unable to do anything about abuse, they can only report it. She said it has to be a DCS decision to remove the child from the home.
“Our hands are completely tied,” she said.
Slama-McManus said the social worker on the hospital’s Child Protection Team quit after Harlan’s situation.
Unable to have Harlan admitted, Slama-McManus said the toddler was released back into his mother’s care despite her efforts to have a full investigation conducted or a home visit.
