ANDERSON — Two local emergency room doctors are trying to alleviate the fears of patients who have the novel coronavirus while at the same time working to keep their own families safe.
Thomas Short has been an emergency physician at Community Hospital for more than 17 years.
“One thing that is more difficult is the addition of PPE (personal protective equipment),” Short said in treating coronavirus patients. “Donning and doffing masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves before and after every patient is time consuming.
“The masks and other PPE can make communication more difficult,” he said. “Patients are understandably scared, and since there are no visitors in the hospital caregivers must provide additional emotional support.”
Tony Steele has been an emergency medicine doctor for more than 25 years and is currently working at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.
“Initially the unknown of how many patients we were going to see; how sick they might be; would we have enough beds, ICUs and ventilators; and how vulnerable we may be as physicians to patients with the illness,” he said of the pandemic. “After we had experience to draw from nationally and locally, the challenges now include making sure we communicate thoroughly to help educate a very appropriately concerned patient population.
“We initially did not know how contagious this virus is,” Steele said. “We have had experience with seasonal flu and knowing who would require hospitalization. COVID can worsen in a patient very quickly. Without a vaccine or effective treatment, we know that discharging patients who do not require hospitalization still requires great care to make sure the patient is able to self-quarantine, avoid infecting others.”
Short said morale at Community Hospital remains great and they work as a tight-knit group.
“We do ‘huddles’ at every shift change, with all nurses, techs, physicians and other staff present,” he said. “We discuss any updates and changes to our approach to COVID.”
Steele said, as expected, there were some initial concerns among staff members.
“Ascension and TeamHealth have provided ongoing information and detailed guidance on any topic that we need to help us take care of patients and ourselves,” he said. “Additionally, we have had the personal protective equipment required to safely do our jobs. This support quickly turned any worry into our basic driving instinct of ‘we have got this,’ ‘this is what we do for our patients,’ ‘how can we help’ mentality of strength and courage.
“We are in health care and in the emergency department for a reason and that reason has never been more clear,” Steele continued. “This is a challenge that our team grabbed and owned to make a difference.”
Both Steele and Short expressed concerns about bringing the coronavirus to their homes and the potential threat to family members.
“It is a process,” Steele said. “I do not wear scrubs to and from the hospital. Worn scrubs go in a bag and then directly into the clothes washer. The bag is safely discarded. I have a pair of work shoes I leave at the hospital. Once home, I take off my clothes in the garage and they go in the washer. I shower when I get home after every shift.”
Steele has 13-year-old twins at home and they talk about what is going on in the world sticking to facts and avoiding hysteria.
Short said he wears street clothes or spare scrubs to work, works in scrubs, then showers and changes clothes before returning home. He keeps work shoes in the garage, and work scrubs go straight into the wash with hot water.
Both emergency room physicians said the easing of restrictions to combat the virus will be a slow process.
“Social distancing and the provisions in place have had the desired effect — they have flattened the curve here in Madison County, and we have not had an overwhelming surge of sick patients,” Short said. “COVID is not gone. The return to normal is going to be a slow process, not a flip of a switch and return to normal.”
Steele said the easing of restrictions will be a very difficult decision to make.
“I trust that the governor has excellent counsel to assist in his decision,” he said. “We know that we need to get the low-risk population back to work while protecting the vulnerable. “
Short said there has been a decrease in patients seeking emergency care for the past eight weeks, a trend taking place across the United States.
“There is concern that people are not being seen for true emergencies due to concerns about COVID,” he said. “I can certainly provide anecdotes about people who stayed home too long with real emergencies due to fear of coming to the emergency department. I would encourage people to not delay care due to concerns about COVID.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.