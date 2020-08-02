Editor’s Note: This is the third in a weekly series of stories profiling Black-owned businesses in Madison County.
ANDERSON — Growing up, Marriah Jordan, 24, was always interested in everything beauty. With the influence of her mom going to hair school after she was born, it felt right when she enrolled in cosmetology school.
After finishing cosmetology school, Jordan went to esthetician school in February 2019 where she completed 750 hours of training and got her license.
Now she does everything from lash extensions to waxing in her studio at Beautiful Blessings, 2828 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Jordan makes it her goal with every client to form a personal connection.
“Usually I’m trying to have a personal conversation, get them feeling comfortable because I’m working on them,” Jordan said as she put new lash extensions on her regular client, Ashley Weatherly.
Weatherly, 34, has been going to Jordan for about six months. She originally came in for eyebrow waxing, and soon became a regular client who Jordan could try new practices on.
Weatherly enjoys coming to Jordan because she always makes her feel comfortable and does great work.
“She lets you know what she’s doing, she’ll let you know what to expect and what not to expect,” Weatherly said. “Every service I’ve had with her, I’m satisfied.”
Jordan is originally from Indianapolis, and when her dad moved to Anderson several years ago, he liked how it was smaller than Indianapolis and how everyone treated each other. In 2015, Jordan moved up to Anderson, too, and has since fallen in love with the city like her dad.
Looking ahead at her future, Jordan said she definitely wants to stay in Anderson. She also hopes to go back to school to learn how to do other services, including teeth whitening.
“As many classes as I can take is what I plan on doing,” Jordan said.
What Jordan loves most about what she does is her clients’ faces after they’re done.
“I just love to make people look beautiful,” Jordan said. “When they leave and feel good about themselves, that’s what makes me love this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.