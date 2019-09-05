ANDERSON — A formal disciplinary complaint has been filed against Evan Broderick, a former assistant Anderson city attorney.
The complaint filed last week stems from Broderick's 2018 misdemeanor conviction after a property damage accident while he was intoxicated.
Last September, Broderick, the son of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., entered pleas of guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident.
He received a suspended sentence. Evan Broderick resigned as an assistant city attorney last October, but has represented the city in several cases as a private attorney.
He was admitted to practice in 2008 and has no prior disciplinary history.
Evan Broderick’s criminal case gives rise to three disciplinary charges, the Indiana Lawyer reported. The commission asserts violations of Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer; conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice; and stating or implying an ability to improperly influence a government agency or official.
“A year ago, I immediately accepted responsibility for my mistakes and pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed against me and apologized to all involved, including the legal community,” Evan Broderick said. “I self-reported this matter to the disciplinary commission immediately after it occurred, and I expected this complaint to be filed as a part of the process.
“I have fully cooperated with the commission and have been working with their representatives to resolve this matter in the near future,” he said. “I again apologize for my past actions and look forward to moving forward.”
Kathyrn Dolan, spokesperson for the Indiana Disciplinary Commission, said the next step in the process is for Evan Broderick to respond in writing to the allegations.
“Ultimately, it is the Supreme Court that determines what, if any, misconduct has occurred and what, if any, sanction is appropriate,” she said.
Evan Broderick wasarrested after police responded to calls that a vehicle struck a pole. Police reports noted a trail of radiator coolant leading from the site of the crash to Evan Broderick’s damaged vehicle in a nearby Wendy’s parking lot in Edgewood, just west of Anderson.
The commission says before the crash, Evan Broderick had been drinking at home before leaving to serve as counsel for the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals at a public meeting earlier that same afternoon. After the meeting, he went to Kroakerheads and continued drinking until shortly before the crash.
Edgewood Police Capt. Shane Briggs said Evan Broderick refused to take a breath test and used his cellphone to call Anderson Assistant Police Chief Jake Brown to “take care of this.” The Edgewood officer “refused to speak to Brown and continued pursuing the criminal investigation,” according to the complaint.
The complaint notes a blood draw taken after a warrant was issued concluded Evan Broderick had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit — 0.29%.
The complaint also details Evan Broderick’s alleged belligerence as he was booked into jail.
