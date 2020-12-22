ANDERSON — Evan Broderick, a former assistant city attorney, was sentenced to 12 months of probation on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem decided Tuesday to sentence Broderick on a Class A misdemeanor charge of drunken driving instead of the enhanced felony charge following his conviction in 2018 to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident.
Broderick is the son of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and resigned his position as an assistant city attorney in 2018.
Clem said several experts testified that it was important for a person to see a light at the end of the tunnel as a means of maintaining sobriety.
Broderick was sentenced to 12 months on the misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and six months on the Class B misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident. The sentences are being served concurrently.
He was ordered to continue in the treatment programs, his driver’s license was suspended for 18 months, but Broderick has special driving privileges.
Broderick was also ordered to perform 240 hours of community service.
His attorney, NiCale Rector, said when there is hope for the future there is a better chance of sobriety.
Rector said if Broderick was sentenced on the felony charge it would eliminate his chance of returning to work as a lawyer.
“He has done everything we asked him to,” she said. “He has stepped up. He knows if he blows this chance he is going to prison.”
Broderick’s license to practice law in Indiana was suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court in October for one year without an automatic reinstatement.
Special prosecutor Richard Hertel recommended a sentence of 545 days on the driving under the influence charge and 180 days for leaving the scene of an accident.
He recommended all but 180 days of the sentence be suspended with Broderick to serve six months in jail and six months on in-home detention.
Hertel said Broderick would be able to request treatment as a misdemeanor at the end of his sentence.
“I have a concern for the community of Madison County and Anderson,” he said of Broderick’s prior criminal record. “I don’t want that on my conscience.”
Broderick said he wanted the “light at the end of the tunnel” and opportunity to return to the practice of law.
“I want to get back on track,” he said. “I’m one of the best lawyers in town. I let people down.
“I recognize I have a monkey on my back and want to put this behind me,” Broderick said. “I’ve been working hard to stay sober for five months.”
Broderick said he knows that he can no longer drink alcohol.
“For a long time, alcohol was in my tool box,” he said when dealing with stress. “I have completely removed alcohol from my tool kit.”
Broderick was arrested by Edgewood police in July after striking a mailbox on Sunset Drive and was found passed out in the front yard of his residence.
He tested .358, four times over the legal limit.
