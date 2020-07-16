Evan Broderick with father Thomas Broderick Jr.

Evan Broderick, left, and his father, Thomas Broderick Jr., at the elder Broderick's mayoral inauguration ceremony at the Anderson City Building in January 2016.

 Don Knight | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — The Madison County Public Defender Board has accepted the resignation of local attorney Evan Broderick.

The board voted unanimously to accept Broderick’s resignation effective on July 31.

Broderick submitted his letter of resignation to Bryan Williams, the chief public defender, on Wednesday.

Michael Frank, president of the Public Defender Board, said the meeting was to discuss the charges against Broderick, the son of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

Broderick, 38, 1200 block of Winding Way, was charged with a Level 6 felony of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; a Class A misdemeanor for operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and a Class B misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident on Juy 9.

Williams said the effective date of Broderick’s resignation allows the transfer of his cases to another public defender.

“Evan (Broderick) will work with the new attorney appointed,” Williams said.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story.

