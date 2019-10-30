ANDERSON — Mike and Shelly Roberts sat quietly for an hour and a half Tuesday in the auditorium at Highland Middle School as about a dozen panelists made up of first responders, social service workers and ministers talked about suicide prevention, trying to find a path toward action.
Then Mike Roberts shared with the group his pain when his 17-year-old son, Nolan, a junior at Pendleton Heights High School, took his own life on Sept. 22.
“We seen nothing coming. We had no clue. He seemed fine. He was doing great in school,” Roberts said as his wife and others in the room wept.
Over the past weekend, however, some of Nolan Roberts’ friends shared with his parents that he had left disturbing posts on social media in the days leading up to his death.
“I think that social media end of it can be dug into deeper,” Mike Roberts suggested. “I do think the social media part is a big chunk of it. Everything is moving too fast for the kids.”
The light bulb went off as Skip Ockomon, organizer of the There is Hope open discussion on suicide awareness, suggested the group of 20 attendees join with the panelists to form Rescue Me Teams at schools throughout Madison County.
“I know why we’re here now,” he said.
There is Hope was a quickly organized program inspired by Nolan’s suicide, that of a teen in Elwood and those of two Madison County adults within a 30-day period. The event was intended to share information and resources, discuss training opportunities, and talk about support groups, coping with loss and teen suicide prevention.
A Highland Middle School student also took his life in February. Pendleton Heights last school year had a rash of suicide ideation and attempts among elementary school students, prompting community leaders to bring Project Hudson to town to speak with families.
A second There is Hope event already is being planned to take place in a couple of months.
“I know when we sat and talked about it at the fire station, it was because of your son,” James Harless, co-organizer and moderator for the event, told Mike and Shelly Roberts.
Mike Roberts said he came because he was “looking for any help I can get hold of” as he struggles with his grief.
“I was supposed to be here,” he said after the ministers in the group gathered everyone to pray for the Roberts family.
Ockomon, who said he attempted several times to take his own life, said first responders also are susceptible to suicide ideation. That’s why the Anderson Fire Department has a peer support group, which helped organize Tuesday’s public event.
“The last few years, there’s been more suicides than line of duty deaths for firefighters,” he said.
Harless said he and his fellow firefighters and paramedics often come in contact with people who have taken their lives or threatened to do so.
“I, unfortunately, have been that first contact after a family experienced suicide,” he said. “That does take a toll on us.”
