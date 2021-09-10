ANDERSON — As the East Coast was coming out of its slumber the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, John Pistole had already conducted an inspection and audit of an FBI office in Syracuse, New York, and was on his way to a meeting with a federal judge.
Shortly after 8:45 a.m., he received word a plane had struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Even though a previous attempt had been made by Osama bin Laden, leader of the militant pan-Islamic al-Qaida organization, the first plane didn’t set off alarms for Pistole.
“Every once in a while, you hear about a near miss, a small plane,” he explained.
But when Pistole arrived at the courthouse and learned a second Boeing 767 had struck the south tower near the 60th floor, he knew it wasn’t just an accident.
That event 20 years ago changed the priorities of Pistole’s employer, the FBI, and set much of the trajectory for the remainder of his career with the agency.
“My first thought that came to mind is, ‘This changes everything.’ The mission of the FBI was going to change, but I had no idea how dramatically,” said Pisole, who would serve as FBI deputy director from 2004 to 2010.
Now president of his alma mater, Anderson University, Pistole, 65, will be a domestic violent extremism panelist Sept. 12-13 at a conference in northern Virginia sponsored by a homeland security experts group.
Up until that Sept 11, Pistole said, each of the 56 FBI field offices set its own priorities. For instance, the office in New York prioritized organized crime and foreign counterintelligence, while the office in Indianapolis was more concerned with white collar crimes, such as securities and mortgage fraud.
Robert Mueller, who later would be named special counsel in the investigation of President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, had served as director of the FBI for only one week at the time of the attack.
“He did a complete change in saying we are going to have a top 10 priorities for the entire FBI and the 56 field offices,” Pistole recalled. “It was a whole different paradigm.”
The FBI and other intelligence agencies spent the next decade supporting the military’s war on terror. The hunt for bin Laden in Afghanistan culminated in his death May 2, 2011, during an operation of special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan. U.S. intelligence agencies also dismantled al-Qaida and captured Iraq President Saddam Hussein.
Pistole went on to testify at a couple of the public hearings conducted by the 9/11 Commission and before Congress about the changes made within the FBI. And he was among officials who approved a memo on the limits of interrogation techniques used on captives during the war on terror.
Because of the advances of intelligence in the Middle East, Pistole said, it’s unlikely the United States would be blindsided again by an event like 9/11.
“There have been a lot of successes with U.S. special forces and allies rounding up the leaders of al-Qaida,” Pistole said. “Even before the capture of Osama bin Laden, most of the hierarchy had been captured, or detained or killed. So it’s really a fragment of what it was pre-9/11.”
