STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Almost three years after being arrested and charged with sex crimes, former Franklin College President Thomas Minar was sentenced late Monday afternoon to six years in prison and six years of extended supervision.
News of his arrest in January 2020 rocked the Franklin College community, which prides itself on being a close-knit place where people can develop into their best selves.
It launched soul-searching on the small Indiana campus, suddenly thrust into the national news, as well as a long legal inquiry in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, where Minar had been visiting his elderly mother.
“These are extremely serious offenses,” said Door County Circuit Court Judge David Weber when handing down the sentence, which was longer than the mandatory minimum. “For that reason, I turn to protection of the public. That is my highest duty.”
Minar and his legal counsel referred to difficulty in his job at Franklin College as one of many factors leading to his downward spiral and attempt to meet with a teen who was really an undercover police officer.
Minar originally faced 15 charges, including 12 counts for possession of child pornography and one each of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful narrations. In March 2022, he pleaded no contest to four of the charges.
His sentence prohibits contact with minors, social media and internet use without prior approval from his probation agent. Minar will be listed in the Wisconsin State Sex Offender registry.
“As said previously, since Thomas Minar’s termination more than two years ago, Franklin College has maintained its focus on delivering the quality education that leads to the personal and academic success of our students,” said a statement from the college, about a half-hour south of Indianapolis.
“Franklin is thriving from every perspective as we continue to prepare our students for productive careers and fulfilling lives.”