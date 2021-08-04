INDIANAPOLIS — A former Muncie police officer, investigated by the FBI for concealing an inappropriate use of force by a fellow officer, is facing a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of misprision of felony, which means not reporting a felony he knew about.
Dalton Kurtz, 32, was working at the Muncie Police Department when he was dispatched to a call involving three juveniles who ran from an accident where a vehicle crashed into a building June 5, 2018.
Kurtz and MPD Officer Chase Winkle chased one of the juveniles and found him lying face down in a yard with his arms extended in front of him, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.
Winkle ran up to the juvenile and kicked him in the head “without justification,” according to the news release.
“Kurtz knew that officer Winkle’s actions constituted a felony, but failed to notify anyone of the crime, and instead took the affirmative step of concealing his knowledge of this felony by writing a false report about the incident,” according to the release.
Winkle and other officers were indicted on civil rights and obstruction of justice offenses, according to the news release. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in January 2022.
Those who believes they have been a victim of a civil rights violation, such as misconduct by law enforcement, a hate crime or human trafficking should contact their local FBI office or visit https://www.fbi.gov/tips.
