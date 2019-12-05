ANDERSON – The farm project at Community Hospital Anderson will be undergoing an extensive expansion over the next year.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a request for a special exception for the planned expansion of the Community Farm.
As proposed, the three-acre site will be expanded to include a 2,800-square-foot community education building, a 1,500-square-foot utility building, a 672-square-foot greenhouse and parking for 90 vehicles to the north of the Community Farm to be completed in two phases.
The work includes an additional six planting beds and a mixed fruit orchard containing 24 fruit trees.
In September 2018, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance for the Community Farm to introduce honeybees to the site to improve the pollination of the farm crops.
“This is one of the most exciting projects we have been involved with,” Mike Montgomery of krM Architects said.
He said work on the utility building should be completed by next spring and the Community Education Building before the end of 2020.
Christine Davies, farm project coordinator, said the hospital plans to hire a full-time educator to interact with local residents and children through a variety of programming.
She said that will allow her full time to manage the farm.
Davies said the farm produce will be used in cooking classes and workshops for patients.
Approximately 20% of the produce is used by Community Hospital food services, some is donated to local food pantries and provided to diabetic patients to support a healthy diet, she said.
“The Christian Center helps us maintain and harvest the crops and receives some of the fresh produce,” Davies said.
The greenhouse will be used for seedlings.
“This is an organic farm,” Davies said. “We don’t use pesticides.”
Pear, Asian pear, filbert hazelnut, plum, sweet cherry, and papaw trees will be planted in the orchard.
