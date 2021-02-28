CHESTERFIELD — Radio-controlled plane enthusiasts gathered at the Millcreek Civic Center for a swap meet hosted by the Anderson Extreme Flyers.
New and old models, engines, parts and tools lined 50 tables on Saturday, and at the end of the day the tables were put away for an indoor fly inside the gymnasium.
"With RC you're not sitting at home, you're outside enjoying aviation," said JC Zankl, club president who started in the hobby at the age of 3.
This was the group's first swap meet and proceeds will be used to make improvements to the club's field at 4883 Ridge Road in Anderson.
Roger Seward said you can usually find club members at the field on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and weekends.
"We get our honey-do stuff done on Monday and Wednesday, take her out on Friday, then have our fun," Seward said.
The club has about 40 members and Seward said they're always happy to teach and train people new to the hobby.
"It can take two to three weeks and they're on their own," Seward said.
The hobby has a lot to offer from camaraderie to the start of a career in aviation, Zankl said.
There was a mix of new and old for sale at the meet.
Michael Day of Anderson had a ready-to-fly model of the World War II fighter plane, the F4U Corsair, for sale.
"Put the wings on, the battery in, and it's ready to go," Day said.
Like many at the meet Day was looking to sell the plane and pick up something new to fly.
"People just want to get out and sell some of their stuff and get new stuff," Zankl said. "It's fun to come here and see what other people have to offer."
