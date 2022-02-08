The State Health Insurance Assistance Program will present Medicare virtual sessions on Facebook this month. These will be during Medicare's current Advantage Plan Open Enrollment Period, which ends March 31,
Those attending will be able to interact with presenters and ask questions during each Facebook Live session, which start at 10 a.m. EST.
Registration isn't needed.
To connect with SHIP on Facebook go to https://www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP.
If you are can't view these sessions live, you can watch them on Indiana SHIP’s Facebook page at your convenience. They are also available on Indiana SHIP’s YouTube channel.
February Facebook Live will cover these topics on these dates:
Today, Feb. 9: What is the No Surprises Act?
Monday, Feb. 14: SHIP Loves Its Counselors
Monday, Feb. 21: American Heart Month (cardiovascular health and Medicare coverage)
Previous session, Monday, Feb. 7: Medicare Advantage Plan Open Enrollment Period
SHIP is a free and impartial Medicare information, education and counseling program that the Indiana Department of Insurance provides.
You can find SHIP on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
If you have questions about Medicare or need help resolving Medicare problems, you can contact SHIP's Help Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.,m. Monday through Friday by phone at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TDD) or go online at www.medicare.in.gov.
