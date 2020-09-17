ANDERSON — Intersect is looking for facilitators to teach its Strengthening Families program.
“We’ve done a version of Strengthening Families for probably six, seven years, but this is a new version,” said Shelly Ross, project coordinator for Intersect.
The program by the Iowa State University Extension is for families with children age 10 to 14.
Parents and their children go through sessions separately and then together as a family.
The program teaches kids skills for dealing with stress and pear pressure, parenting skills and better communication between parents and their kids.
Trainers from Iowa State will train the facilitators who will then offer the training in three cohorts at Elwood, Anderson and Pendleton.
There is room for 15 people in the training and six have signed up so far.
The training is Sept. 28, 29 and 30 from 8:30 to 5 p.m. at the Madison County Chamber.
Anyone interested in becoming a facilitator should contact Ross at 765-683-0452 or sross@intersect.org.
