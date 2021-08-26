ANDERSON — No sooner had Amber Cameron pulled into a parking spot in the lot serving Smith and Martin residence halls on the Anderson University campus than a group of five staff and students, some dressed in Ravens orange and black, descended on the vehicle.
Lifting the hatchback, the group removed freshman Kelli Cameron’s belongings, including her clothing and the all-important Keurig coffeemaker, and within five minutes had everything deposited at the door of her dorm room in Martin Hall, ready for her to put it away.
“I had a friend go here, and she had a really great experience,” the psychology major from Goshen said.
Part of that experience is the annual tradition the Thursday before the start of classes when faculty, staff and upperclassmen help students move into their dorm rooms. With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the event was scaled back.
Classes are scheduled to start Monday.
Kelli Cameron, 17, knew what to expect.
“It makes things not as stressful,” she said.
Though she never attended college and didn’t have anything to compare it to, Amber Cameron said she was impressed by AU’s longstanding tradition, making her feel a little better about leaving her daughter behind.
“It made me cry when we first pulled up.”
Anderson High School graduate Tristen Brooks, 18, didn’t have to travel too far, but he appreciated the assistance moving into Dunn Hall as he embarks on his first experience living on his own. He didn’t know about the tradition in advance.
“It made my life really easy. We got two carloads in one go,” he said. “It’s a good tradition. It gets the freshmen feeling comfortable. When you’re from out of state, something you’re going to want is that feeling of welcomeness.”
Brooks, who played baseball at AHS and will continue to do so for AU, said he wanted to remain close by his family while taking advantage of college life.
“I enjoy my family life,” he said. “But I’m getting older, so I wanted to branch out and get the feeling of being alone.”
Joel Shrock, who is starting his 17th year at the university, his first as the new provost, has participated for years in Move-In Day.
“I feel like I’ve walked to the third floor of Smith and Martin 500 times in my years here,” he said. “I just think it’s a good time to rally around our students, especially our first-year students, because I know how nervous they are, and if we can make them feel at home, then we’ve done our job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.