SUMMITVILLE — A Fairmount man was arrested Monday following a one-vehicle crash in northern Madison County.
The accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on County Road 150 East, just north of CR 1750 North.
Indiana State Police Trooper Michael Thiron found Kenneth Price, 28, conscious and alert, sitting on the ground behind his 1992 Mitsubishi pickup.
According to an ISP press release, Price failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on CR 150E and the truck went off the west side of the road. Price overcorrected the truck, and it left the east side of the road and rolled at least once. Price, who was not wearing his safety belt, was ejected.
He was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Thiron arrested Price on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, with a prior conviction, Level 6 felony and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, endangerment.
Thiron determined alcohol usage and excessive speed were the main causal factors of the crash, the ISP press release stated.
