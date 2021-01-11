ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given 72 hours to file criminal charges against a Fairmount man who is accused of attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Gordon L. Cook, 50, was arrested by Elwood police on Sunday outside Needler’s Market while he was being confronted by several people.
He has been arrested on a Level 4 felony charge of child solicitation and Level 6 felony charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers set bond at $10,000 and initially denied Cook’s request for the appointment of a public defender.
Cook said he is an owner/operator of a truck and earns approximately $2,500 per week.
Cook consented to being arrested and interviewed by Elwood police and on the ride to the police station said he "messed up," according to the affidavit of probable cause.
“I said many things and sent her pictures and I should not have and I regret it,” the affidavit states Cook said.
Cook told Elwood police he was on a dating site and the girl first said she was 22 years old. After the girl said she was 14, Cook indicated it was “some kind of a game."
According to the probable cause affidavit, Cook admitted to sending the girl three nude photographs, which Cook said were inappropriate and that he regretted sending them.
Police also found several text messages to the girl between Dec. 11, 2020, and Jan. 7 that he wanted to perform sex acts on her.
In one of the text messages, Cook admitted to knowing the girl was 14 years old, according to the affidavit.
