ELWOOD — Fall break is the ideal time to crush hunger, enjoy chili, and give back to those in need. Now ready for its eighth annual celebration, Red Gold announced its annual Crush Hunger Saturday will take place Oct. 12 in downtown Elwood.
More than 1,300 participated in the run last year, while thousands attended the Red Gold Chili Cook-Off and Indiana Craft Beer & Wine festival.
“With many school-aged children on fall break, it’s the perfect way for family and friends to start their Saturday with something fun for everyone,” said Kelsi Fullenkamp, race director.
The three-part event includes the Eighth Annual Run to Crush Hunger, 34th Annual Red Gold Chili Cook-Off and Colts Blue Saturday. The Run to Crush Hunger unites local communities to promote healthy and active lifestyles, while fighting hunger in central Indiana by giving back to local area food banks.
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Center in downtown Elwood and features a 10K run, 5k run/walk and 1-mile family walk.
Following the race, Red Gold invites participants and the community to enjoy the Chili Cook-Off, which includes chili tasting, craft vendors and beverages at the craft beer and wine garden. Families can also enjoy entertainment from Track Seven DJ, the Indianapolis Colts-in-Motion with mascot, Blue, the Colts Cheerleaders and Nash FM.
To participate in the 10K run people must register by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
