DALEVILLE — Attention, all ghosts and goblins: Halloween is a go, at least in Daleville.
During its monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Daleville Town Council approved spending up to $1,000 in matching funds with the parks department for a fireworks show that will be the grand finale of this year's Fall Festival on Halloween.
The Oct. 31 festival will kick off at noon with a parade and run all day.
The council also set trick-or-treat hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The fireworks will follow and last no more than 30 minutes.
There was also discussion of closing a portion of Walnut Street during the display to allow spectators to maintain social distancing.
"We want to give people as much room as possible to spread out," council member Adam Jones said.
The parks department is seeking sponsors to help with festival expenses, including bounce houses and live music.
In other business, the council approved a joint agreement with the Delaware County Redevelopment Commission for the new town hall project.
"It will be a pretty good deal for the town," said Joe Rhetts, town attorney.
As part of the agreement, the town agrees to not do anything that would cause the bonds for the project to become taxable.
Funds for the project will flow from the Delaware County Redevelopment Commission to the town's Redevelopment Commission.
The new town hall will be on the southwest corner of Indiana 32 and Walnut Street.
The council discussed selling properties owned by the parks department on Edwards Avenue and Wayne Street.
The council also discussed archiving the town's social media pages in order to stay compliant with open records laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.