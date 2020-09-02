ANDERSON — When asked to share stories about long-term care during the pandemic, readers responded with overwhelming positivity.
After her mother died of cancer in early 2020, Faith Saltsman wanted to move her 91-year-old father, Floyd, who has dementia, to Indiana to be closer to family.
She set about interviewing several long-term care facilities before choosing Northview Health and Living in Anderson.
To ease his transition, she visited each evening after work to share Fig Newton cookies and watch “Wheel of Fortune.”
It wasn’t long before the pandemic hit and long-term care facilities were closed to visitors.
“Instead of being there for Dad, I had to let go and trust Northview to pick up the ball and to care for and get to know him,” Saltsman said. “Because of their love and care for Dad, he’s made the transition to being a Hoosier now, and he loves his life at Northview.”
There are 19 long-term care facilities in The Herald Bulletin’s coverage area, which includes Madison County plus Daleville and Middletown.
Of the 19, 12 have had no coronavirus cases in residents or employees, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
In the seven facilities that have had infections, cases started showing up in late March and early April.
Bethany Pointe and Summit Health and Living were hit hardest.
According to the state’s dashboard, Bethany had 76 resident cases, 62 staff cases and 27 deaths. Summit had 18 resident cases, 27 staff cases and fewer than five deaths. To protect the identities of residents, the state doesn’t release the number of deaths if they are fewer than five.
The most recent case released on the dashboard was reported June 20, although there could have been more recent cases since the state doesn’t release the dates for cases at facilities with fewer than five cases.
Still, that would be over two months since the last case was reported on the dashboard.
Madison County Health Department administrator Stephanie Grimes said from the numbers it looks like the outbreak is under control in long-term care facilities.
“I think the long-term care facilities quickly shifted into infection control mode,” Grimes said. “Just being more mindful of those public health practices, being more careful with PPE and hand washing and those types of things.”
Jeanne Brown, a resource specialist with Capital Senior Living, was an administrator at Keystone Woods when the pandemic hit.
“The biggest challenge we faced each day was the feeling that the residents we all knew and loved were so vulnerable,” Brown said.
She said she was thankful for staff, residents and members of the community coming together.
“We leaned on each other,” Brown said. “I know I am so grateful for all theses incredible people who helped us through these unprecedented times.”
A resident of Keystone Woods for three years, Margaret Dodd also expressed her gratitude.
“I am very proud for the fact that the team had protected us the way they have. I feel safe and secure in the Keystone Woods Assisted Living Community,” Dodd said.
John Johnson is thankful for the care his mother, Hilda, received at Elwood Health and Living.
A veteran of the Army Air Force, Hilda turned 100 during the pandemic. The staff threw her a party outside in the back parking lot with everyone wearing a mask and keeping their distance.
“You couldn’t ask for anything to go any better, and to be treated any better than she was,” Johnson said. “In my opinion, the employees they have up there truly care about the people they’re taking care of.”
