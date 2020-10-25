ANDERSON — Chelsie Carr tucked a thick blue blanket around her son, Axton Andrews, who was sitting in his baby stroller Sunday afternoon. Carr tugged Axton’s hat a little lower to keep him warm as she prepared the 1-year-old for a walk around Shadyside Memorial Park in honor of his aunt, Alexis Wasson.
Wasson, 29, was shot in the back of the head on Aug. 2, 2019. She was placed on life support until her twin boys died at 21 weeks’ gestation on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. She died two days later on Aug. 10, 2019.
Skye’lar De’andre White, 30, the father of the twins Wasson was carrying, was charged with murder and two counts of Level 3 felony feticide following the death of Wasson and her twins.
“She was a good soul,” said Carr as she bought a crimson colored fundraiser T-shirt and slipped it over her head. The shirt was printed with the words, “a beautiful soul is never forgotten” along with Wasson’s name and the year of her birth and death.
Proceeds raised from the event on Sunday are going toward a college fund for Wasson’s daughter who was 5 at the time of Wasson’s death.
“She had a big heart,” Carr said of Wasson. “She was always doing stuff for everyone.”
Wasson threw the gender reveal party for Axton, said Carr. She said she had been dating Wasson’s younger brother Zach Andrews for about a year and was just getting to know the family when Wasson was killed.
“I found out I was pregnant with my son and shortly thereafter she found out she was having the twins,” Carr said.
About 16 people attended the second walk in Wasson’s memory. Carr said she was unable to walk last year because Axton was only a couple of weeks old and the weather was too cold.
Ashley Loffer attended last year and returned on Sunday. She met Wasson at a parent-teacher conference.
“I was her daughter’s kindergarten teacher last year,” said Loffer, who teaches at Erskine Elementary School.
Loffer reached out to wrap an arm around Alexis Wasson’s mother, Wynde Wasson, prior to the walk.
Wynde Wasson slipped on a pair of dark sunglasses before talking briefly about her daughter.
“I’m here to do a memory walk for my daughter and the wonderful person she was to everyone,” she said. “I’m only doing it in the month of October because of the act of domestic violence that happened to her.”
In addition to the annual walk, the family has also held motorcycle rides to raise college funding for Alexis Wasson’s daughter.
“The money is going into a 529 college fund so she can get a good education which Alexis would have wanted her to get,” said Wynde Wasson. “Alexis always believed in education. She took that very seriously.”
Wynde Wasson declined to comment when asked if she would attend White’s murder trial, which is scheduled before Madison Circuit Court 3 Judge Andrew Hopper at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
About twice as many people attended the walk last year, but Carr said that wasn’t important to the family.
“Not all of them turn out super big, but that’s OK,” she said. “We do it to remember and lift everyone up that was close and involved, and it’s hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.