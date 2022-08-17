ANDERSON — The father of slain Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz asked the community to remember his son.
Matt Shahnavaz made his first public comments since his son was murdered early the morning of July 31 during a traffic stop in Elwood. Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson has been charged with the shooting. The state is seeking the death penalty.
Matt Shahnavaz was joined by wife Laurie, daughter Sarah and son Elijah as Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced during a Wednesday press conference that the state would pursue the death penalty.
Matt Shahnavaz held up Noah’s sunglasses.
“He (Noah) had the most beautiful blue eyes,” Matt Shahnavaz said. “He was super sensitive to light. If you knew Noah, you knew a pair of shades would be close by.”
Shahnavaz said Noah was his first-born son.
“My family misses Noah more than words can express,” he said. “We want everyone to remember Noah.”
Shahnavaz said members of the Elwood Police Department would playfully tease his son about how he was always wearing sunglasses.
“He wore them since he was a little kid,” Matt Shahnavaz noted. “If you want to do something simple, the way you can remember Noah, wear sunglasses on the back of your head, Noah style.”