ANDERSON — A family has been displaced, at least temporarily, following a middle-of-the-night fire the day after Christmas.
Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave Cravens said firefighters were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Thursday to 610 Ruddle Ave.
No human injuries were reported. However, Paramedic Jamie Simmons did perform CPR on the family’s three cats, which also survived.
“It looked like it was fully involved in the utility room. It started in the utility room and spread to the garage,” he said.
It took 18 firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze, which resulted in about $40,000 in damage, Cravens said.
The two adults and four children received assistance from the Red Cross, he said.
Cravens said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
