INDIANAPOLIS — With over 700,000 square feet of exhibit space there’s plenty to see and do at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show.
The show is one of the few consumer trade shows in the country that is still family owned.
Harry Renfro was working for Mel Ross selling booth space for the show when Ross offered to sell the show to him in 1963 after the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum explosion.
Renfro purchased the show for $5,000 with financing from one of his vendors, Joe the Cheese Man, said Harry’s son Kevin Renfro, who is president of Renfro Productions.
Looking to avoid congestion along the Interstate 69 corridor, Renfro Productions moved its offices to Anderson about 15 years ago.
While other sports shows have shrunk, Kevin Renfro credits focusing on more than just boats with helping the Indianapolis show to prosper.
“We consider our show a lifestyle event, a gathering place for people that are like-minded,” Renfro said.
Renfro Productions also hosts the Indiana Motorcycle and Powersports Expo on the first weekend of the boat show and the Deer Turkey and Waterfowl Expo on the second.
The rising popularity of ATVs including side by sides, an ATV that allows the passenger to sit beside the driver instead of behind them, saw the addition of powersports to the motorcycle show this year.
“We’ve got a lot more product in the show than we’ve ever had,” Renfro said.
Royetta and Jack Ingle were at the show on Friday looking at trailers on display by Modern Trailer Sales of Anderson.
The couple is getting back into the camping lifestyle and ordered a Freedom Express trailer from the Coachman factory through Modern Trailer Sales.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” Royetta Ingle said. “We’re looking to get out West for three weeks this summer.”
If you are planning a trip, the travel and tourism section of the show has representatives from 25 states and four countries, said Dan Forst, Renfro Productions media relations.
Fishing kayaks have become a popular way for people to enjoy the sport without the expense of a big boat.
In Tackletown you’ll find the Heartland Kayak Fishing Summit hosted by Moving Water Outfitters.
Several manufacturers are on hand and a demo pool is set up so you can try before you buy.
“I’ve been looking at them the last two or three years, this might be the year,” said Randy Ridge, who was at the show looking at a pedal-powered Old Town kayak.
Entertainment for the second weekend of the show includes the Nerveless Nocks stunt show. The family of daredevils established Switzerland’s first circus in 1840.
