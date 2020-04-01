LAPEL — A veteran of World War II and a longtime resident of the Lapel area has reportedly died from the COVID-19 virus.
Dan Paddock said Wednesday that his father-in-law, Jack Vangets, 95, died Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
Paddock said Vangets has been residing at Bethany Pointe for the past few months and was transported to the local hospital on March 24.
“He put up a good fight,” Paddock said.
Vangets had pneumonia about two months ago but Paddock said he was fine after that.
Vangets volunteered at the age of 17 during World War II and served on the USS Iowa. He was a member of a gun crew on the battleship.
After serving in the military, Vangets worked at Guide Lamp for 30 years, retiring at the age of 51, Paddock said.
“He was retired for 44 years,” Paddock said as he laughed. “He lived on Eighth Street Road for many years and always had a great big garden along the river.”
Paddock said Vangets started playing golf after he turned 60 and scored a hole-in-one on the second hole at Yule Golf Course in Alexandria.
“He was a very good guy, who loved his family and grandchildren,” Paddock said of Vangets. “He liked to play golf.”
Paddock said over the years people would always greet Vangets with the phrase “Nice Shot Jack."
“I’ll always remember that,” he said.
Vangets' wife of 71 years, Lois, died in 2019.
“I can speak for everyone when I say that there is no doubt that the Hero of our entire family was Jack Vangets,” his grandson, Landon Paddock, posted on Facebook. “He survived so many rough bumps in the road to make it to 95. And that is why I am having a difficult time coping with the fact that this Coronavirus eventually took his life.
“Grandpa’s positive test result came back on Friday and this disease took his life just 3 days later,” he wrote. “FaceTiming a family member or anyone fighting through this right now just plain sucks. It was heartbreaking for all of us to not be by his side and having to give our goodbyes through a phone (but at least we had the opportunity to say our “goodbye”).”
Landon said his grandfather would make steak and eggs for breakfast for him when he used to catch the school bus from Vangets' house.
“He gave me the nickname ‘Nipper’ a long long time ago and still called me that on his last days,” his grandson said.
