ANDERSON — Some of the newest members of the Anderson Fire Department are fulfilling a lifelong goal to continue a family legacy of public service.
For the past six weeks, the 11 AFD recruits have been going through training. This week, they participated in search and rescue training; they will start live fire training next week.
Shane Siek, chief of training, has been a member of the department for 18 years, the last two as the training officer.
He said the current class is halfway through the 12-week Fire Academy. Once training is completed, they will be certified as firefighter 1 and firefighter 2, hazmat and emergency medical technicians.
“They’ve been doing great, learning what they need to, and courses and skills they will need,” Siek said.
“The main thing we do on the job is life saving,” he said of the search and rescue training. “They will go into the building, looking left to right, and sometimes climb ladders. Use all their senses except vision as soon as they find the victim and pull them out.”
Dakota Cole, 28, said both his father and grandfather have been firefighters in Anderson.
“It’s been part of my household growing up. This is always what I wanted to do.”
Cole said he has been getting some advice from his father. He said the training was what he anticipated and, for the most part, it was what he imagined it would be.
Cole managed car washes in the area before being accepted for the firefighter training.
“The hardest part was getting back into shape and being more active,” he said, laughing. “You need to keep up your physical fitness as a firefighter.”
David Stogner, 31, said his stepfather, Shawn Dietzen, has been a longtime member of the department.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, and just seeing my stepdad working on the department and being around the firehouse got the wheels turning to do this as a career,” he said.
Stogner worked for AT&T for nine years.
“It’s a big change,” he said. “Nothing has surprised me. I knew it was going to be intense. It’s something to think about it, another to practice and then do it real life on a call.”
Stogner said the advice he received from his stepdad was to listen, listen and do more listening and do less talking.
“Listen to the guys on the department and be the best firefighter you can be, based on their experiences.”
Kyle Kuklenski, 23, has been a member of the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department for five years, following in his father’s footsteps.
“As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a firefighter,” he said. “My dad has been in the volunteer fire service for 12 years. I was chomping at the bit.”
Although Kuklenski has already had the training, he is learning new things every day. And he’s glad about the group’s closeness.
“I think the brotherhood that this group has really surprised me.”
