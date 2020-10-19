ANDERSON — Troopers assigned to the Pendleton Post are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 69 southbound near the 227 mile-marker in Madison County.
As a result of the crash both southbound lanes and the left northbound lane of I-69 are closed.
The southbound lane closure is expected to be lengthy due to the investigative process and cleanup, Indiana State Police said in a release. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as traffic is currently backed up several miles.
Troopers are currently diverting all southbound traffic off of I-69 at the Daleville exit (Exit 234). The recommended alternate route of travel for southbound traffic is to travel south to Indiana 67 to I-69, where motorists can re-enter I-69 at Exit 226.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
