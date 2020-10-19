Accident

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Chesterfield due to an accident in the southbound lanes east of Exit 226 seen here from the County Road 300 East overpass. Northbound traffic was closed then reduced to one lane.

 Don Knight | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Troopers assigned to the Pendleton Post are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 69 southbound near the 227 mile-marker in Madison County.

As a result of the crash both southbound lanes and the left northbound lane of I-69 are closed.

The southbound lane closure is expected to be lengthy due to the investigative process and cleanup, Indiana State Police said in a release. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as traffic is currently backed up several miles.

Troopers are currently diverting all southbound traffic off of I-69 at the Daleville exit (Exit 234). The recommended alternate route of travel for southbound traffic is to travel south to Indiana 67 to I-69, where motorists can re-enter I-69 at Exit 226.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story.

Tags

Recommended for you