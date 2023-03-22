ELWOOD — A one-car accident that killed an Elwood man Saturday wasn't discovered until several hours after the crash.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the deceased driver as Stephen Ryckman, 32, Elwood.
The accident was discovered after Elwood police received a complaint from the owner of a home in the 1200 block of South B Street about damage to a trash can, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Debris on the scene led Elwood officers to discover a 2006 Dodge Charger in nearby Big Duck Creek.
The release states the vehicle was found 15 feet below the road surface and was not visible from the street or surrounding homes.
When police checked the Charger, they found Ryckman inside.
A security video from a nearby property shows the Charger driven by Ryckman in the area at 3:20 a.m. The car was westbound on South B Street when it left the north side of the road, according to police.
The Charger traveled over the curb, striking the trash can, and continued west until vaulting Big Duck Creek and crashing into the opposite creek bed.
Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of Ryckman's death.