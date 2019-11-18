FRANKTON — A father is accused of stabbing his 14-year-old daughter between her shoulder blades and repeatedly stabbing a 34-year-old man who was in the home with the girl and two other females.
Larry Dwayne O’Bryant II, 36, is charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery when assault causes serious permanent disfigurement, Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
O’Bryant was charged on Friday for the crimes which authorities said occurred on Nov. 9.
Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of North 11th Street just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to an affidavit of probable cause by David Webb of the Frankton Police Department.
They found Dustin James McPhearson, 34, was stabbed six times including wounds to the neck, back and arms, Webb wrote. They also found a 14-year-old girl with a single stab wound in her back that required three staples to close.
McPhearson said O’Bryant entered through a back door and said, “he defends his family” and attacked him, according to the affidavit. McPhearson told police he thought O’Bryant was “swinging” at him until he felt blood coming down his neck and realized O’Bryant was armed with a knife.
The two men struggled with O’Bryant repeatedly stabbing McPhearson until the 14-year-old girl got between the two men and was stabbed by her father, according to an 11-year-old in the home. The girl said O’Bryant then stabbed McPhearson again and she called 911.
O’Bryant took the phone from the 11-year-old and then O’Bryant escaped through a window, according to the affidavit.
Both McPhearson and the 14-year-old girl were transported to Community Hospital Anderson. The girl was treated and released and McPhearson was admitted for observation.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search to find O’Bryant who returned to his residence several hours later and hid in a bedroom closet. He was taken into custody around 6 a.m. on Nov. 10.
