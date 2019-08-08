ANDERSON — Levi Crusmire shared dozens of photos and memories of his son on social media after the teenager's tragic death Wednesday.
"Last night I lost my son, my best friend, my youngest," he wrote. "If you could all keep Little Levi in your prayers, he was in an accident last night and didn’t make it. Lord, please keep us all safe. I miss you little buddy, and I will always love you till I see you again. Please keep an eye over all of us."
His son, Levi Branden Crusmire II, 15, was a sophomore at Anderson High School, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
She said Levi died from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigated the off-road-vehicle accident that claimed Levi's life around 7:30 p.m. near Alexandria.
The agency said Levi was was operating a 2015 Cazador 169 cc side-by-side in the 10600 block of North County Road 200 West, near his residence when the accident occurred, according to the press release.
He was discovered unresponsive near the machine by his parents.
"There were no witnesses to the incident and at this time very little is known about what may have caused the accident," according to the press release.
Crusmire said his son "was larger than life" and always so good to other people.
"He was one of the best kids around, worked so hard and did everything for everybody else," Crusmire said. "He was so great.
"I don't know how I am gonna to live the rest of my life without him."
