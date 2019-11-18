MUNCIE – Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler on Monday at his home, according to The Star Press.
"I can confirm an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody," FBI spokesperson Christine Bavender told the Muncie newspaper.
The FBI has been investigating allegations of corruption in the Tyler administration for nearly four years, since allegations in early 2016 against Muncie's building commissioner at the time, Craig Nichols.
Nichols pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison.
This story will be updated.
