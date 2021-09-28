ANDERSON — Three districts serving students from Anderson and nearby communities are among recipients sharing in more than $1.2 billion nationally in technology grants from the Federal Communications Commission to decrease the digital divide.
At $212,000, Anderson Preparatory Academy received the largest amount of the local grants distributed in the first wave of the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program intended to provide devices and improve broadband connectivity through schools and libraries. Daleville Community Schools received $142,000, and Shenandoah School Corp. received nearly $153,000.
Indiana schools and libraries received nearly $21 million.
“From small rural libraries like the Sesser Public Library in Sesser, Illinois, to large school districts like Baltimore City Public Schools, this first wave of funding will provide more than 3 million connected devices for remote learning and will make a major dent in closing one of the cruelest parts of the digital divide,” Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the FCC, said in a prepared statement. “Closing the Homework Gap means that all students can be connected to their schools and teachers—and now the FCC has new tools to help do just that.”
Schools and libraries that did not receive grants in the first round have an opportunity to compete for one during the second round; those applications will be accepted through Oct. 13.
A problem identified by schools districts throughout the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lack of educational equity for poor students and those living in rural areas without access to broadband. Schools in Madison County and surrounding communities have had to make Wi-Fi available so families could park in school lots to let children complete their assignments.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 80% of Indiana fourth-graders have computer or tablet access at home, compared with 90% of Indiana eighth-graders. This is consistent with figures from throughout the nation that show connectivity increases as children grow older.
Students who don’t have digital access fall behind their peers in math and language arts, report officials with the National Assessment of Educational Progress. That already was true before the pandemic.
The FCC grants let districts buy laptops and tablets, plus hot spot modems and routers for use off-campus.
APA Commander Jill Barker, the school’s superintendent, said her school already received the money and used it to buy 470 student computers and 60 staff computers.
“We were able to receive them quickly, and they have already been put to use by students and staff.”
Some of APA’s existing computers were at the end of their lives when the pandemimc began, Barker said. That made connectivity even more difficult for students.
“These new computers have already made a big difference, and we haven’t had any connectivity issues since their purchase. We are very thankful for this opportunity to continue providing high-quality instruction to all of our students, whether they are here on campus or learning at home.”
Daleville Superintendent Greg Roach said his district plans to use the grant to buy 400 Chromebooks and 40 hot spots. The order must be placed within 60 days of getting the money.
“Without this grant, some Daleville students would not be able to participate in online learning and would be required to have a paper/pencil packet. They would have to make periodic trips to school to exchange completed packets for new packets.”
Officials at Shenandoah did not return requests for comment.
