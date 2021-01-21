NOBLESVILLE — A hearing on how much money Madison County is entitled to be reimbursed for legal fees in a redistricting lawsuit has been reset for February.
The lawsuit filed by Wes Likens and Kevin Sipe sought to deny new district boundaries for the three seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners based on population.
Madison County, through attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, contends the county is entitled to $156,759 from Sipe and Likens for the cost of the legal action in January and the subsequent appeals.
Hamilton Superior Court 1 Judge Mike Casati granted the motion for a continuance of the Wednesday hearing at the request of attorney Jon Pactor, who is now representing Likens after Bryce Owens asked to be dismissed from the case.
The new hearing date has been set for Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
In his request for the continuance, Pactor said that the facts and circumstances of the case warrant another continuance.
“I need time to prepare for the hearing, which may include discovery,” Pactor wrote. “I need time to explore settlement of this case.”
Although Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem granted a preliminary injunction that would have maintained the original boundaries, the Indiana Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.
“Where a temporary injunction is dissolved and not replaced by a permanent injunction, the enjoined party is generally entitled to compensation for the damages it incurred,” Judge Casati wrote in an earlier court ruling.
The ruling further states a defendant (Madison County) is entitled to fees and costs when it was determined that injunctive relief was not warranted.
Concerning the awarding of legal fees, Hughes said during an Oct. 12 hearing that when an injunction is wrongly issued the court can award damages for the injunction and appeal.
“The point is it makes the county whole,” Hughes said of the requested damages from Sipe and Likens. “The Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs cannot prevail. They don’t like the ruling.”
