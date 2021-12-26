An Indiana-based film company is conducting an annual contest for young, aspiring screenwriters to submit their work and possibly see it brought to life.
Pigasus Pictures is holding its fifth annual “Project Pigasus” screenwriting contest, which lets high school students in Indiana write and submit short screenplays based on their own experiences in the state. The deadline to submit is Feb. 5, 2022.
According to a news release, filmmakers from Pigasus will select the winning screenplay, bring a film crew to the winner’s town and fully produce the film in the latter part of the school year. The studio added that, “Students from area schools will be invited to work on the picture alongside professional filmmakers for an unparalleled learning experience.”
The finished product will be screened in Indiana theaters, submitted to film festivals across the United States and subsequently made available for online streaming.
In a promotional video about the contest, Pigasus CEO Zachary Spicer said that students should write a script that is about 12 pages or less and is “about some story that is happening there, in your hometown.”
“We really want young people to know that if you’ve never written a screenplay before, that’s okay!” he said in a statement. “We want to tell real stories about the real experiences of young people growing up in Indiana. Keep it simple, look around you, and just write what you know!”
Previous winners are Kira Daniels from Madison, Whitney Roberts and Cynthia Foulke from Fishers, Marjorie Abrell from Spencer and Sam Stanton of South Bend.
“There are a lot of really skilled and talented people in Indiana,” said Pigasus co-owner John Armstrong. “A large part of our work is simply connecting them and creating new opportunities. And we especially want to show young people that cool things are happening in Indiana, and that their stories are worthy of being told.”
Go to www.projectpigasus.org to learn more about the contest, including rules and how to submit.
