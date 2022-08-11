ANDERSON — Local residents were the first to view the film honoring one of Anderson’s most famous native sons.
The documentary film produced by Ted Green, “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” had its world premiere Thursday at the Paramount Theatre.
It’s a movie about Erskine’s baseball career but so much more.
A film about two kids, Erskine and Johnny Wilson, growing up in Anderson, the Erskine family, the steps made to make sure children born with special needs are treated with dignity and respect.
During the preview event, the Hardacre Ballroom carried a baseball theme complete with Cracker Jacks, hot dogs, hamburgers and plenty of memorabilia from Erskine’s career with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Johnny Wilson Jr. knew Erskine as he was growing up, “and my dad introduced me to him.”
The two were lifelong friends and broke many color barriers in Anderson following World War II.
“It was amazing they were able to do that,” Wilson said. “Segregation was institutional back then, and if you mixed races, it could cause you a lot of problems. For those two, they were able to maintain a relationship.”
John Pistole, president of Anderson University, said it was an exciting night to recognize a true legend, especially for Anderson.
“But he’s a legend in baseball and Special Olympics,” he said. “Carl was a pioneer in civil rights before it was fashionable. He had such great impact in Anderson, with Johnny (Wilson), to see the true value of a person.”
Louann Huey grew up with the Erskine family.
“My dad and Carl were the best of friends for more than 50 years,” she said. “His impact is so huge. You see his name everywhere, and he had a heart of gold.
“He did so much for the whole community,” Huey said. “When you think of Anderson, you think of the Erskine family.”
Jeff Hardin played for many years in the Little Bit Country band.
“It goes back to my days in high school,” he said. “I lived around the corner from Carl and started playing music when I was a kid.”
Hardin said for 30 years, they played music together and that Erskine loved to play.
“If Carl hadn’t played baseball, he would have been a musician,” he said. “He’s been everything to this community. He did have to come home; he wanted to come home.”
A second screening of the film is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount. Tickets, at $10, are still available.
All proceeds go to cover expenses, and the remaining funds will go to the Special Olympics.
Most people are familiar with Erskine’s career as a pitcher for both Dodgers’ teams.
But Green’s film also notes the role Erskine played in two of the great civil rights movements as a teammate and close friend of Jackie Robinson’s and as a pioneer for people with special needs.
Next year, a group will have a mural of Erskine and Wilson shaking hands painted on the side of a downtown building.