ANDERSON – A decision on placing a six-month moratorium on new large-scale solar development in rural areas is expected this week, as recommended last month by the Madison County Planning Commission.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners has the final authority on the moratorium, which will likely be considered during the Wednesday meeting.
The Plan Commission's request for a moratorium came after the county's Board of Zoning Appeals approved the 850-acre Lone Oak Solar Farm in northern Madison County being proposed by Invenergy.
The BZA members were concerned about the setbacks from nonparticipating residential property owners and drainage.
“We certainly need to take a good look at our ordinances and potentially make changes to them, which is the reason for the moratorium,” said Brad Newman, planning director.
If the recommendation is approved by the commissioners, no petitions for solar projects larger than 50 acres will be accepted for six months, Newman said.
“The Board of Commissioners can make changes to that,” Newman said. “This is simply what the Planning Commission has recommended to the Board of Commissioners.”
A moratorium would be effective only in unincorporated areas of Madison County and would not have an impact in Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton.
The proposed Lone Oak solar farm would be placed close to homes, surrounding a number of homes on three sides and at least one home that is surrounded on all four sides.
The BZA-approved measure requires a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating residential structures and 200 feet from property lines. However, an agreed waiver between Lone Oak and each nonparticipating resident would make possible a setback of 250 feet from a residential structure and/or a property line setback of 100 feet.
