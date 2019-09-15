Evan Russell is a junior finance and accounting major at Anderson University who elected not to get an internship in his field over the summer.
Instead, he got a job at a party rental company, setting up wedding tents and inflatables under the hot summer sun.
Even though an internship might help him down the line, Russell is more focused right now on accumulating money — and saving almost all of it.
Frugality is not uncommon among Generation Z, according to a study done by the National Society of High School Scholars.
Nearly half the members of the generation have savings goals of $2,500 or more, and 88% seek grants or scholarships to help pay for college.
Gen Z has learned hard lessons about the value of financial security by growing up during the Great Recession. They are also very aware of the challenges that come with repaying student loans, having witnessed the student debt crisis among millennials.
“Honestly, for me it just comes down to money,” Russell said. “The way I see it, I’ll be working in my field for the next 45 years, and it’s not uncommon to start out working 60-hour weeks for not a ton of money.
“I just wanted to earn some cash, hang out with friends and save for my future plans.”
Russell has taken what he’s learned in his classes and applied it. He puts together a budget for himself each month and strictly sticks to it. He earmarked the money he earned over the summer for his 2019-20 school year budget.
Joe Clark, a local certified financial planner and frequently quoted national expert on personal finances, has noticed a trend when it comes to the investing and financial habits of Gen Z.
“Generally speaking, young people just starting out in their careers are looking to invest,” said Clark, whose weekly column is published in The Herald Bulletin. “As you move towards the older generations, you see less investment.
“This current group of investors is completely backwards in this regard. It seems that younger people are hesitant to invest their money in the stock market, and older people aren’t cashing in on their investments at as high of a rate as they used to.”
With memories of what the 2008 financial crisis did to their families, Gen Z seems to be more likely to hold on to its money.
“Most people don’t know this,” Russell said, “but you actually lose money by just keeping cash in a saving account over a long period of time. Our professors teach us that because of inflation and the low interest rates provided by savings accounts, you can hurt yourself financially by doing nothing.”
Dr. Jerry Fox, a business professor at AU and author of several personal finance guides, described Gen Z as “risk averse.”
“They will take fewer financial risks because they are timid with how they spend their money,” he said. “But if you want the fruit, you have to go out on a limb.”
