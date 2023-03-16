ANDERSON — An Anderson man arrested Monday in Muncie on a charge of firearm possession was previously convicted of dealing narcotics in an overdose death case.
The Madison County Drug Task Force, assisted by the Anderson Police Department SWAT team, served a search warrant Monday in the 1300 block of Bramble Way at the residence of Robert Arnold Jr.
The residence was vacant, but officers found several firearms and drug contraband, according to APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight. Police reportedly found an AK-47 assault rifle in a garage and several hundred rounds of different caliber ammunition.
Arnold, 45, was arrested several hours later by Muncie police following a pursuit and brief standoff. Arnold was in possession of a handgun that matched some of the ammunition found at the Anderson residence, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In 2017, Arnold was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the 2016 overdose death of Mark O’Brien.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Thomas Newman Jr. sentenced Arnold on charges that included reckless homicide and dealing in a narcotic drug.
On Sept. 10, 2016, Chesterfield police were dispatched to the 400 block of Vasbinder Drive on a call that O’Brien was not breathing. He was transported to Community Hospital in Anderson, where he was pronounced dead, according to a probable cause affidavit.
O’Brien had purchased narcotic drugs from Arnold. O’Brien’s girlfriend later told police that Arnold delivered what was supposed to be cocaine to their residence. O’Brien had inhaled about a half gram of the powder.
According to the affidavit, Arnold was called and brought a bag of ice to the residence and told the girlfriend that O’Brien would be fine. Arnold sampled the powder substance and said it was heroin and that he had been given the wrong drug in Avon.
O’Brien was unresponsive the next morning, and the girlfriend called Chesterfield police.
Arnold was also convicted in Idaho in 2007 on a charge of dealing in a controlled substance.