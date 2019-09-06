ANDERSON – Deputy Fire Chief Wilber Kelly created the scenario of children sleeping when the smoke alarm sounds and carefully spelled out the steps to be taken to ensure their safety.
Kelly and other firefighters with the Anderson Fire Department made their first field trip with the new fire safety trailer to Anderson Elementary School on Thursday.
Kelly told the students to lie on the floor, check doors for heat and make their way to the nearest exit.
The students crawled through the smoke-filled trailer, touched a heated door and then climbed through a window to safety.
Chris Scherly, dean of students, said it was important for the fire department to be at the school because a lot of kids didn’t know what “stop, drop and roll” meant.
“We’re learning a lot about fire safety and how they can survive in their home,” he said. “The teachers are happy with the content the kids are getting here.”
Scherly said there was a fire truck on hand and the children learned not to fear firefighters when they are at a location of a fire.
“I’d like to see this brought back again and to branch out to all the schools in the city,” he said. “It’s important to reinforce the message of fire safety.”
Firefighter Dave Clendenen said the purpose was to familiarize the children of what firefighters look like wearing their face masks and other equipment during a real fire.
“We don’t want them to be scared when they see us in our masks and big coats,” he said. “It can be intimidating to young children.”
The youngsters were also informed of what firefighters are doing at a scene.
“The main thing for us is for them not to be afraid of us,” Clendenen said. “Don’t hide from us. Kids get scared and hide in the closest.”
Third grade teacher Donna Allen said it was great to have the trailer at the school and the students enjoyed the experience.
“The kids need to know the rules and understand what to do in a fire, to be safe,” she said. “They’re young and get scared quick and it’s good for them to know what to do.”
Kelly said the first day went well for the Fire Safety Trailer.
“The intent for the trailer is to get to the kids in the Anderson Community Schools system and address that issue,” he said.
Through a partnership with St. Vincent Ascension and Community Hospital Anderson the trailer was purchased and modified. The two hospitals provided $70,000 toward the $80,000 project
The Fire Safety House at the Anderson Public Library will continue to be used but the intent behind the trailer was to take it to schools, senior citizens and community events.
Kelly said firefighters want to stop accidents before they happen.
He said every residence should be equipped with at least one smoke detector.
The Anderson Fire Department provides free smoke detectors and safety books to local residents.
