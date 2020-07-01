A look at some of the public fireworks and related events taking place this coming weekend in the Madison County area:
SATURDAY
Anderson
• Best Way Disposal Figure 8 Madness, 7 p.m.; fireworks; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Pendleton
• Fireworks show, 10-11 p.m., Falls Park.
Summitville
• Concert featuring the Cadaver Dogs, 6-9 p.m.; 66th annual fireworks show at dusk, Summitville Elementary, sponsored by Summitville Fire Department.
SUNDAY
Alexandria
• Freedom Parade and Fireworks, this year’s parade is themed “Patriotic” and begins at 6 p.m.; fireworks at dusk, downtown Alexandria.
Chesterfield
Chesterfield Virtual Fireworks – 9-9:30 p.m. July 3. Hosted by the Chesterfield Police Department. Online event: https://www.facebook.com/chesterfieldpd/
CANCELLED
City of Anderson July 3 parade and fireworks
Edgewood Family Day & Fireworks at The Edge on Sunday
