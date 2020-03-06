INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday the first case of coronavirus in the state, according to WTHR, the Herald Bulletin's news gathering partner.
The person was identified as an adult from Marion County who had traveled to Boston recently and had been at an event where other people have also tested positive. They returned to Indiana on March 4.
The patient and Community Hospital North took precautions to keep this case from spreading. ISDH is working closely with the Marion County Public Health Department, Community Hospital North and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that any close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
A Community Hospital North spokesperson said the infected person called the state health department last night. They were asked to go to Community Hospital North. Once there, hospital workers met the person in the parking lot while wearing infectious disease protective gear. The infected person was brought in an entrance where no one from the public was present and was examined in a special room designed to handle an infectious disease case like COVID-19.
The infected person is now back in a self-quarantine. The symptoms they displayed were mild and included a low-grade fever, sore throat and a cough.
Samples will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation that the person has COVID-19. ISDH said the risk to the general public is low.
Anyone who might suspect they have COVID-19 is being asked to call ahead so the hospital can prepare for your arrival.
In response to the first case here in Indiana, Governor Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency.
“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”
ISDH is monitoring 35 people in Indiana for possible COVID-19.
Indiana does have kits to test for the COVID-19, but those are only done at the state level.
According to the World Health Organization, 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild, about 14 percent are severe and around 6 percent are critical.
