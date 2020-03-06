INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that Indiana had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and declared a public health emergency.
Officials said the patient, a man from Marion County, had traveled to Boston for a conference where others had reported being infected with the virus. He returned on March 4 and had a low-grade fever and cough.
He reported his symptoms to the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday night and went to Community Hospital North, where he was greeted in the parking lot by health workers in protective gear and taken into isolation.
The Marion County Public Health Department will trace his movements to identify other possible cases of the virus.
"I need the public to be patriotic and do the things they need to do to protect themselves," said Virginia Caine, the director of the Marion County Health Department.
Officials advise the public to wash their hands, avoid shaking hands and to isolate themselves if they start having any symptoms.
This story will be updated.
