ANDERSON — Two hours after opening The Toast for carryout business only, owner Chris Gentry said he had only done $30 worth of business.
“We will stay open through lunch and see how it goes,” Gentry said on Tuesday. “My goal is to do $300, which is about a fifth of what we do throughout the day.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all restaurants, nightclubs and bars to close public dining areas or places where customers gather in large groups. The closures were issued Monday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Gentry said some restaurants will be crippled by the decision.
“Fortunately, we have our restaurant paid for,” he said. “It’s going to hurt us some, of course, but I’m worried more about the other small restaurants that are probably going to be out of business.”
Gentry bought The Toast, located at 28 E. 13th St., with his wife 13 years ago. The restaurant has been operating in downtown Anderson since 1954. He employed 16 people before he laid almost everyone off on Monday.
“Right now it’s just me and my wife and I’ve got one server here,” he said. “It’s as skeleton as you can get.”
Gentry said if he is unable to reach his daily goal of $300 it is not advantageous for him to “turn the lights on, turn the grill on and all that stuff” for carryout orders.
He said he has mixed emotions about the new restrictions and feels people should have been allowed to make their own choices or everything should have been closed down completely for 14 days and then opened back up.
“My main concern is more than anything, what’s going to happen as we go on?” he asked. “We are going to have money we are going to have to make up. Are all my employees going to get to come back to work? You just don’t know what the financial ramifications are.
“I see this probably lingering on for more than a two- or three-week thing. I see it possibly being a month or two and that could be damaging to a lot of businesses.”
If Gentry decides to keep The Toast open for carryout orders, he will have to decide how much food based on the unknown.
“That might be the reason some of them are just closing because they don’t know what to expect,” he said. “If you order say half the food and you don’t have the business, a lot of that can go to waste and that’s the issue.”
Gentry said right now he is more worried about his customers and the community than his business.
“I see a lot of things coming that I just don’t like,” he said. We’ll bounce back and we will reopen if we close. Some of these restaurants go day-to-day and week-to-week.”
Rocky Cotziles, owner of Nick’s Family Restaurant, 2130 Broadway, was taking carryout and deliver orders on Tuesday. He said anything listed on the menu is available including sandwiches, melts, wraps, pizza, chicken and ribs.
Like Gentry, Cotziles had to laid off some of his employees the day before.
“Unfortunately we have had to do that — about eight people,” he said.
Cotziles said he recently remodeled his dining area and while he can’t have dinners at the restaurant he plans to keep his business open as long as possible.
“It depends on how things go,” he said.
Cotziles said he did not receive formal notice of the new restrictions placed on his business.
“We have been following the news, that’s how we know,” Cotziles said.
The hours at Rachel’s HiWay Café in Alexandria were cut back on Tuesday from its previous 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Carryout orders is the only business being conducted, said Corinne Williams.
“We didn’t let people go,” said Williams, who owns the business with her mother. “We are just trying to give everyone a little bit of hours. We are just trying to do the best we can.”
Williams said they had a few orders and quite a few customers calling with questions the day after their dining area was closed.
“We are not offering delivery because of insurance reasons,” she said. “They can call in or come in and order and pick it up. We still have all of our sweet treats and all of our pies that people can also get.”
Gentry said he understands the new restrictions are in place because “a lot of people can die from this,” but he also thinks “a lot of it is media hype to some degree.”
“My main concern is the people not affected by the coronavirus,” said Gentry. “With the depression that is going to set in, how many suicides are going to happen? How many people are going to go hungry? I worry about that as much as I do the coronavirus, if not more. Those numbers could be staggering.
“I’ve done a lot of thinking about it. I don’t know what the right decision is. I don’t know how you handle it as a country.”
