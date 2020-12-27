ANDERSON — First Day Hikes are a popular way to start the new year.
The organized group hikes of previous years have adapted this year to a format to allow people to hike on their own schedule at the park and trail of their choice to maintain social distancing during the pandemic.
First Day Hike stickers will be available at Department of Natural Resources properties.
Wear your sticker proudly during your hike and be ready to say Happy New Year to your fellow hikers on the trail.
Choose your favorite trail and look for a “resolution sign” at each trailhead. These signs will propose different new year’s resolutions you might consider.
Snap a photo of yourself with the sign, then take a hike. Share your resolution and/or your hike photos on the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs or on the Division of Forestry Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrforestry and use either #FirstDayHikeIN, #FindYourResolution, or #IHikedTheFirstDay to allow your images to be found so you can be included in the drawing for prizes.
The DNR will randomly select participants from those who post to win park passes, inn and camping gift cards, and more.
Make sure to bundle up, bring a warm drink and snack, and remember to wear your mask if you’ll be going on a popular or narrow trail where maintaining social distancing is a challenge.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
