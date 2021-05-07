ANDERSON — No sooner had the Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s musicians set up in front of the Paramount Theatre in preparation to entertain passers-by then the first drops of rain fell from the sky.
Though the rain threatened to wash out the First Friday event, the musicians were able to find shelter and an appreciative audience down the street at the A Town Center, one of the stops on the route.
“We came down here, and they welcomed us with open arms,” said ASO’s executive director, Darla Sallee.
First Fridays is one of many events to resume following a yearlong involuntary hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event showcases local businesses, including galleries, breweries and craft studios.
Sallee said the resumption of the monthly, family-friendly event is a step toward bringing downtown Anderson back to life.
“It’s so lovely to have a vibrant downtown again,” she said. “There’s a healing property to music and the arts, and I think that is definitely what is needed at this point.”
Olivia Willard, a board member and featured artist at A Town Center, said it was nice after a year to have someplace to go on a Friday night.
“I think it’s important for the community to be engaging again,” the printmaker said. ”Our community has so much to offer and be able to engage in again.”
The pandemic gave Willard an opportunity to build up her portfolio, but now it’s time to divest herself of some of the work to patrons. Events like First Friday helps familiarize visitors with her work.
“I made it a priority to make art again. It was sort of nice because it forced us to make time for it,” she said.
First Fridays also presented an opportunity to let people know about A Town Center’s upcoming activities, including a lecture series that starts June 12 and a monthly film series that starts May 29.
“We’re so excited to be opening again,” she said.
Josh Medlin helped grill the hot dogs and booked the duo Just Shy of Dandy to perform at Collective Roots. But by Friday evening, he was relaxing with his wife, Sybilla, and daughters Corina, 3, and Wren, 10 months, on the patio.
“As soon as the music started the sun came out, and everyone’s feeling it,” Sybilla Medlin said.
The family had spent the past year going to parks with the girls, even in the wintertime, so attending an event almost felt like something new, she said.
“We’ve been socializing at playgrounds,” she said. “It was a little strange to be there in line to get food.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.